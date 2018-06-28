Thug White Woman Slaps A Teenager, Bites A Cop And Isn’t Gunned Down

The shield of whiteness has once again allowed someone to act like an unruly savage but still get treated with grace and dignity.

On June 24, Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, 38, went ballistic on Black teenagers at a neighborhood swimming pool in Summerville, South Carolina. ABC News reports she told a 15-year-old and his friends they “did not belong” there. Witnesses told police she used racial slurs.

Reportedly, they began to peacefully leave, but you can see her on camera, screaming, “Get out now! There’s three numbers I can dial, 9-1-1, okay? Get out, you little punk.” Watch below:

Stephanie Sebby, racist white woman physically & verbally attacks Black Teens at Neighborhood pool in South Carolina. She says "There's 3 numbers I could dial…911." WE know what calling the cops on innocent Black children does. IT KILLS THEM. White people know it to. #RT pic.twitter.com/2AJUK4YRla — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 27, 2018

The raging savage didn’t stop there. ABC News also reports, “According to the sheriff’s office, Sebby-Strempel pushed one detective into a wall, injuring his knee, and then bit a second detective on the arm, breaking the skin.” Imagine if the 15-year-old Black teenager had pushed, injured and bit a law enforcement officer?

Live5News reports the thug was charged with “one count of third-degree assault and battery and two counts of assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest.” She was released on a bail of $65,000. According to Live5News, a legal representative for Sebby-Strempel told the bond court judge there is “more than one side of the story.”

The parents of the teenager who was assaulted held a press conference on Tuesday. His mother Deanna RocQuemore said, “This is a situation that should have never happened. It was taken out of context and out of control. My son was assaulted and struck… because she did not feel they belonged at the pool because of their skin color.” She called the incident a hate crime.

Hopefully, Sebby-Strempel will be properly punished. We only wish an unarmed Black man would get as much grace and slack from police officers as a white woman who pushes a detective into a wall, injures his leg and bites another detective’s arm.

