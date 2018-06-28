CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And Attacks Black Children On A Beach

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Back in April, a thug granny in Macon, Georgia named Judy Tucker attacked a Black woman who was not only a solider but pregnant — all over a parking spot. The granny was thrown in the slammer and released on a $650 bond. Now another thug granny has been locked up and this time it was for attacking Black children on a beach in Connecticut.

SEE ALSO: Watch A Gang Of Savage, White Thugs Attack Police Officers And No One Gets Shot And Killed

According to the Norwich Bulletin, 60-year-old Mary Holcomb was shouting racial slurs at Black kids at a beach near Killingly, Connecticut. Police arrived and Holcomb was reportedly drunk and yelling. She allegedly refused to give officers her birth date or address and threw herself to the ground. She was charged with interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace. Norwich Bulletin reports, “She was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on July 10.”

Below is her alleged mugshot.

White folks are really on the loose, harassing Black people from swimming pools to parks to restaurants. Sadly, we even have the president the United States who throws insults about people having a “low IQ.” The country has certainly hit the gutter of decency and white folks are the main culprits. Holcomb was clearly channeling her hateful roots. Everyday this disgusting behavior is endorsed by our current administration.

Unfortunately, there is no video of Mary Holcomb— so in replace of that, let’s revisit thug granny Judy Tucker’s mugshot from April.

These two should form a country western duo. They can tour beaches and parking lots across the country.

SEE ALSO:

Look! The Thug Granny Who Assaulted A Pregnant, Black Solider Now Has A Viral Mugshot

Tiffany Haddish’s Best Moments At The Oscars & And She Wasn’t Even A Winner Or Nominee

Stacey Dash Is Begging For Campaign Donations By Shouting Out The Bronx

NAACP 108th Annual Convention

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Continue reading Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Happy Women's History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women

Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And Attacks Black Children On A Beach was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
50 Cent Doubles Down On Tasteless Attack Against…
 5 hours ago
06.28.18
Watch: Black Thought Breaks Down The Lyrics To…
 5 hours ago
06.28.18
Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian In Honor Of…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
Man Explains Why He Was Riding The Hood…
 6 hours ago
06.28.18
Saudi Woman Celebrates The Right To Drive With…
 8 hours ago
06.28.18
Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Drops An Impressive 52…
 9 hours ago
06.28.18
WE TV Series 'Braxton Family Values' - Reunion Special Taping
It’s Going To Be A While Before You…
 9 hours ago
06.28.18
Is That Justin Bieber Or Post Malone? We…
 11 hours ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 12 hours ago
06.28.18
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals
BIG NEWS: Former Destiny’s Child Member Is Preggars
 13 hours ago
06.28.18
Black Music Month : Mary Mary
 15 hours ago
06.28.18
Mommy Over Everything: Serena Williams Says That She…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Look At The Flick Of The Wrist: Floyd…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 1 day ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close