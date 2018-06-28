Kids Eat For $1.99 Every Wednesday This Summer At Red Robin

2 reads Leave a comment
Looking for a cheap meal for your kiddo this summer? Red Robin to the rescue!
According to ABC11, Red Robin will allow kids to eat for $1.99 every Wednesday this summer through August 29th. This deal is dine-in only with the purchase of an adult meal. Kids have to order from the kid menu.
Meatballs on a stick.
Grilled Chicken Dip’ns
Red’s Burger
Swirly Twirly Pasta
M.V.P Pizza
The kids meals are normally priced between $4.99 and $5.99, and they come with various sides including broccoli, apples, steak fries, or oranges.
