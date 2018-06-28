Orange County school leaders believe monitoring social media and potential threats will lead to less school shootings.

Orange County Schools will use a new technology to scan social media posts in an effort to keep schools safe from a potential active shooter.

The service only monitors social media posts that are public not private.

Social Sentinel is the online security firm in charge of this effort. The service scans, posts, and then alerts school district administrators if it discovers threatening messages.

Those messages are then reviewed by an administrator to determine the seriousness of the threat. If the threat seems credible then law enforcement will get involved.

The school district has created a list of keywords for Social Sentinel to monitor and to flag as inappropriate.

Source: ABC11.com

Orange County Schools To Use Social Media Monitoring was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: