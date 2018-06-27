CLOSE
Boo’d Up: Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club

The new bachelor reportedly hit the streets with his new bae.

2015 MoCADA Masquerade Ball

Source: Rommel Demano / Getty

After Jesse Williams was hit with a whopping $100k spousal and child support, the new bachelor was spotted hitting the strip club scene with his reported new boo.

Williams has been linked with sportscaster Taylor Rooks for the last month after his divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee. Rooks is known for her high-profile interviews with famous athletes.

According to TMZ the pair kicked off date night with dinner in Bev Hills at Matsuhisa and then hit the strip club Crazy Girls in Hollywood.

SOURCE: TMZ

 

Boo’d Up: Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae Taylor Rooks Hit The Strip Club was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

