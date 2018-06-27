Lil Rel & Nick Kroll Are The Next Richard Pryor & Gene Wilder Of This Generation? | Extra Butter

Can Lil Rel & Nick Kroll become the Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder? Sure those are big shoes to fill, but after watching Uncle Drew it was clear that the two can create funny moments at ease. I sat down with Rel and Nick to discuss their roles in the film but we also touched on a bunch of other topics.

At one point in the interview Nick jokingly claims they are trying to be the new Pryor and Wilder and he lights up at the suggestion of them remaking The Toy, a classic Richard Pryor movie where he becomes the toy of a rich white child.

We also touch on Lil Rel’s new show coming to Fox called Rel which he describes as Martin meets Seinfeld. Finally Nick opens up about how he heckled Reggie Miller on set for all of his antics with our beloved New York Knickerbockers.

Uncle Drew hits theaters everywhere on June 29th.

