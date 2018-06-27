CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Quick ‘Sister, Sister’ Reunion Took Us All The Way Back To The 90s

Because, nostalgia.

9 reads
Leave a comment

Tamera Mowry celebrated her 40th birthday with some of her closest loved ones, Jackée Harry included. Her famed Sister, Sister TV mom came through to show T some love at her birthday bash and the pic is now going viral.

“I had such a great time celebrating @tameramowrytwo’s 40th! Can you believe these girls are all grown up?” Jackée captioned the photo up top.

More photos on the flip.

This Quick ‘Sister, Sister’ Reunion Took Us All The Way Back To The 90s was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading This Quick ‘Sister, Sister’ Reunion Took Us All The Way Back To The 90s

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WE TV Series 'Braxton Family Values' - Reunion Special Taping
It’s Going To Be A While Before You…
 1 hour ago
06.28.18
Cardi R&B: Listen To Cardi B’s “I Like…
 4 hours ago
06.28.18
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals
BIG NEWS: Former Destiny’s Child Member Is Preggars
 5 hours ago
06.28.18
Black Music Month : Mary Mary
 7 hours ago
06.28.18
Mommy Over Everything: Serena Williams Says That She…
 16 hours ago
06.28.18
Look At The Flick Of The Wrist: Floyd…
 17 hours ago
06.28.18
Boricua!! See The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Video That Stole…
 18 hours ago
06.28.18
Lit: These Dancers Go “Apesh*t” Times Ten With…
 18 hours ago
06.28.18
White Hysteria Continues: Guy Calls Police On Man…
 19 hours ago
06.28.18
Boo’d Up: Jesse Williams And His Reporter Bae…
 19 hours ago
06.28.18
This Quick ‘Sister, Sister’ Reunion Took Us All…
 20 hours ago
06.28.18
12 items
Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower
 21 hours ago
06.27.18
Double Drizzy: ‘Scorpion’ Will Reportedly Be Double Album…
 23 hours ago
06.28.18
Social Media Thought It Caught Michelle & Barack…
 23 hours ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close