Rev Al Sharpton: Donald Trump Is a Distraction

Reverend Al Sharpton explains that he feels Donald Trump is a distraction to prevent us from seeing what terrible policies are being put in place right under our noses. Things are being done behind the shadow of Trump acting like a “comedic joke”, and “We must keep our eyes on policy and legislation and not on the theatrics that he distracts us with.”

