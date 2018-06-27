House Speaker Paul Ryan requested that Maxine Waters apologize for her comments on the Sarah Sanders situation. Huggy has one question, “is he out of his Eddie Munster looking a** mind?” In Huggy Lowdown fashion he followed his question with hilarious jokes! Hear them all in the audio above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Huggy Lowdown: Paul Ryan Vs. Ms. Reclaiming My Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: