‘This Is Us’ Child Actor Has A Special Clapback For Those Talking About His Gapped Teeth

Lonnie Chavis Reads His Haters

Premiere Of Open Road Films' 'The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature' - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Lonnie Chavis is known to millions of Americans as Little Randall, the child version of Randall on the hit NBC show, This Is Us. But with the internet being a cruel place, the child actor was bullied over the gap in his teeth.

So what did Lonnie do? He read his bullies, with kindness.

The 10-year-old actor says in the now viral Instagram clip, “I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though? There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y’all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff. I mean, It’s stupid. Is it fun? No. It hurts people.”

For him, it wasn’t that he himself was being bullied but rather the image it would represent on other children who may have gaps in their teeth. Other kids have to deal with ridicule while growing up and Chavis aimed his message not only at those who are bullying but those who also victims of bullies.

“Fix your heart, though. For real,” he said. “I’m happy that I can handle this. I can handle this. I’m not tripping. But there are kids out here — if y’all kids are watching this, don’t trip. Be who you want to be. Do what you want to do. Do you. Be you. Believe in yourself.”

