Fayetteville Mom Charged After Trying To Poison Her Children With Lighter Fluid

Octavia Robinson of Fayetteville, has been charged with child abuse after allegedly attempting to poison her children by mixing lighter fluid into their beverages. The children are ages 10 and 6.
#OscarsGettingLessWhite: 15 Black Women Invited To The Motion Picture Academy
16 photos Launch gallery
#OscarsGettingLessWhite: 15 Black Women Invited To The Motion Picture Academy
1. Welcome To The Club Ladies!Source:Getty 1 of 16
2. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Tiffany HaddishSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Vanessa Bell CallowaySource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Danai GuriraSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Aunjanue EllisSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Regina HallSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Rashida JonesSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Jenifer LewisSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Audra McDonaldSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Amandla StenbergSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Quvenzhane WallisSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Tika SumpterSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Joy BryantSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Joi McMillon, Editor of "Moonlight"15 of 16
16. Angela Robinson, Director "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women" and "True Blood"Source:WENN 16 of 16
