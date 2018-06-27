CLOSE
Fayetteville Mom Charged After Trying To Poison Her Children With Lighter Fluid

Source: Clarence Williams / Getty

Octavia Robinson of Fayetteville, has been charged with child abuse after allegedly attempting to poison her children by mixing lighter fluid into their beverages. The children are ages 10 and 6.

 

 

Lighter Fluid , Octavia Robinson

