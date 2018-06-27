Chaka Khan Shares “Like Sugar” Video: Announces First Album In Over A Decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Grammy award winner Chaka Khan has released an energetic video for her new song “Like Sugar.” The single is from Khan’s forthcoming new studio album, she teams up with Major Lazer founder and Grammy-nominated producer Switch (M.I.A., Beyoncé, Rihanna).

