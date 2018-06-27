WATCH: Whose This Singer Sounding ‘Exactly Like Whitney Houston’ On ‘America’s Got Talent’

We’ve all seen and heard a lot of people try to channel Whitney Houston’s iconic voice. Some have succeeded, while others have fallen short of the mark. “America’s Got Talent” singer Glennis Grace channeled the legend on last nights show and it paid off.

Grace, who traveled from Holland for the audition, has performed in tribute concerts in which she sings Houston’s songs, according to her Dutch-language Facebook page.

Close your eyes, listen and enjoy Glennis slay “Run To You” below!

Read Also:

‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri Keep Hope Alive Despite Their Missed Connection

#OscarsGettingLessWhite: 15 Black Women Invited To The Motion Picture Academy

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: