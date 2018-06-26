CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Crusty Racists Strike Again! Woman Describes Landscaper & Mexicans As ‘Animals’ In Viral Video

Sound familiar?

0 reads
Leave a comment
angry woman

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

So another racist White person was being stupid recently and all the ugly was caught on camera for a viral moment.

In Running Springs, California, a Latino landscaper, Esteban Guzman, was working at a client’s home with his mother when they started being harassed by an older White woman from afar.

According to Buzzfeed, the unidentified woman spotted Esteban’s mother and started yelling at her, “You’re all illegal.”

Esteban then went to defend his mom, who started capturing the moment on video.

“Why do you hate us,” Esteban can be heard saying in the clip while the White woman’s crusty middle finger is inches away from his face.

The woman responds, “Because you’re Mexicans.”

When Esteban tried to convince the woman of their humanity, she replied, “You’re rapists, and animals — drug dealers, rapists, and animals. Even the president of the United States says so.”

OOOOOHHHH!

So it all makes sense now!

 

Our current President of the United States, Trump a.k.a. 45, said these horrible things about Mexicans, so now other racists feel comfortable yelling it from the mountain tops.

Got it!

We’ll get back to that.

First, here’s the racist video Esteban posted to his Facebook on Saturday for the world to see. Take note of how the racism reaches new heights near the end when the White woman mocks Esteban’s mother, who’s speaking Spanish.

…Oh, and the White woman also calls Esteban, who is 27, a little boy.

 

The clip was also shared to Twitter and has since received over 5 million views.

Esteban told Buzzfeed that he’s a systems administrator from L.A., but the reason he was there that day is because he works for his brother’s construction and landscaping company on weekends.

Oh, and not that it matters racist White people, but Esteban was born in the United States too.

 

So back to 45.

It should be no surprise that Racist Susy was talking to Esteban and his mom like that, when our very own president speaks similarly.

Back in 2015 he said, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they’re telling us what we’re getting.”

So Racist Susy has backup.

Esteban went on to tell CNN, “When I stood up for my mother, I stood up for everybody that is scared to speak up. I stood up for the little people. For the people that don’t have a voice in this country.”

Another example of how people of color now have to outshout the racists.

(Sigh)

Either that, or….

 

But you ain’t read it from me.

Crusty Racists Strike Again! Woman Describes Landscaper & Mexicans As ‘Animals’ In Viral Video was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Crusty Racists Strike Again! Woman Describes Landscaper & Mexicans As ‘Animals’ In Viral Video

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Dancing With The Stars' Photo Op
Chaka Khan Shares “Like Sugar” Video: Announces First…
 1 hour ago
06.27.18
A spot lit microphone stand
WATCH: Whose This Singer Sounding ‘Exactly Like Whitney…
 2 hours ago
06.27.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan
 4 hours ago
06.27.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri Keep Hope…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
Bishop TD Jakes Looks Very Migo-ish These Days…
 11 hours ago
06.27.18
16 items
#OscarsGettingLessWhite: 15 Black Women Invited To The Motion…
 15 hours ago
06.26.18
Terry Crews Tells Senate That Thousands Of Men…
 17 hours ago
06.27.18
The Girl From The “Distracted Boyfriend” Meme Has…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
Watch: Dame Dash Rolled Up On Lee Daniels…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
James Harden Makes History, Goes Home With His…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Watch: This Dog Will Save Your Entire Life…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
10 items
10 Photos Of Lee Daniels With Hair You…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
Rashida Jones Directs New Sexual Harassment PSA for…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Terry Crews Explains Why He Didn’t “Fight Back”…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close