Terry Crews Tells Senate That Thousands Of Men Have Told Him: “Me Too”

“The first reaction was to be violent,” Crews said of his sexual assault, “(But) as a Black man in America, you only have a few shots at success... I have seen many many young Black men who were provoked into violence and they were imprisoned, or they were killed.”

Terry Crews continues to speak out for male victims of sexual assault.

While testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Crews explained why he didn’t react violently when his former employer Adam Venit groped him at a work party.

Watch Crews’ full testimony after the jump.

Terry Crews Tells Senate That Thousands Of Men Have Told Him: “Me Too” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

