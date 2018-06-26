Shaun King talks about the Sarah Huckabee Sanders incident in which she was refused service at a Virginia restaurant. He poses the question, “At what point is it acceptable to say I cannot in good conscience serve this person a meal?”

Where would you draw the line?

Listen to Shaun’s take above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Shaun King: When Is It Ok To Say, “I Will Not Serve You”? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: