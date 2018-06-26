Shaun King: When Is It Ok To Say, “I Will Not Serve You”?

| 06.26.18
Shaun King talks about the Sarah Huckabee Sanders incident in which she was refused service at a Virginia restaurant. He poses the question, “At what point is it acceptable to say I cannot in good conscience serve this person a meal?”

Where would you draw the line?

Listen to Shaun’s take above.

