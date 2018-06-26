CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Dame Dash Rolled Up On Lee Daniels And Demanded The Money He Owes Him

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Lee Daniels owes Dame Dash millions of dollars and Dash wants his money. TMZ obtained footage of Dame pressing Daniels at a Diana Ross concert at the Hollywood Bowl and the two getting into a heated discussion.

Damon Dash Launch Party for Tiret - An Exclusive Luxury Watch Collection

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

 

Daniels reportedly promised Dash stake as the EP on the Richard Pryor biopic in addition to five percent of Daniels’ back end profits. The biopic never happened, leading to Dash suing Daniels for his contribution.

Dame also sued Daniels in 2004 after the mogul says he loaned the director $2 million for the film The Woodsman, none of which Daniels has paid back.

TMZ reached out to Daniels’ rep at the time, who then claimed Dash’a allegations were “completely without merit.”  Welp, it looks like Daniels owned up to owing the former Rocafella mogul when he rolled up on him.

Watch, below:

Woah! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, And Oprah

The Incredible Work Of Lee Daniels

10 Photos Of Lee Daniels With Hair You Never Knew He Had

Special Screening of 'Shadowboxer' Hosted by Lenny Kravitz

10 Photos Of Lee Daniels With Hair You Never Knew He Had

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos Of Lee Daniels With Hair You Never Knew He Had

Continue reading 10 Photos Of Lee Daniels With Hair You Never Knew He Had

10 Photos Of Lee Daniels With Hair You Never Knew He Had

Watch: Dame Dash Rolled Up On Lee Daniels And Demanded The Money He Owes Him was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'Dancing With The Stars' Photo Op
Chaka Khan Shares “Like Sugar” Video: Announces First…
 1 hour ago
06.27.18
A spot lit microphone stand
WATCH: Whose This Singer Sounding ‘Exactly Like Whitney…
 2 hours ago
06.27.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan
 4 hours ago
06.27.18
‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri Keep Hope…
 10 hours ago
06.27.18
Bishop TD Jakes Looks Very Migo-ish These Days…
 11 hours ago
06.27.18
16 items
#OscarsGettingLessWhite: 15 Black Women Invited To The Motion…
 15 hours ago
06.26.18
Terry Crews Tells Senate That Thousands Of Men…
 17 hours ago
06.27.18
The Girl From The “Distracted Boyfriend” Meme Has…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
Watch: Dame Dash Rolled Up On Lee Daniels…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
James Harden Makes History, Goes Home With His…
 18 hours ago
06.27.18
Watch: This Dog Will Save Your Entire Life…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
10 items
10 Photos Of Lee Daniels With Hair You…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
Rashida Jones Directs New Sexual Harassment PSA for…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
Terry Crews Explains Why He Didn’t “Fight Back”…
 19 hours ago
06.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close