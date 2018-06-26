[VIDEO] Apex High School Teacher Resigns After Video Shows Him Choking Student

Apex High School teacher Brian Kelley resigned after a video appeared showing him with his hands around a student’s neck. It appeared as though Kelly was choking the student.

According to Wake County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten Kelly’s effective resignation dated was June 15, 2018. Kelley was suspended with pay since May 25, 2018. He was hired in 2004, taught Healthful Living and coached track.

