What’s In Your Purse: Is It For Wiffle Ball or Something Else?

TJMS
| 06.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time to play Tom’s favorite game What’s In Your Purse? Kym says she has loose change, a wiffle ball bat and a safety-pin in her purse. Cocoa says she has her son’s umbilical cord, lipstick and lace front glue. What do you think is in their purses?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

What’s In Your Purse: Is It For Wiffle Ball or Something Else? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading What’s In Your Purse: Is It For Wiffle Ball or Something Else?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
mircophone
Music Video: P J Morton ‘First Began’: Hot…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals
WATCH: Denzel Washington A Lethal Lyft Driver In…
 7 hours ago
06.26.18
Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Reveals Whether Or Not…
 7 hours ago
06.26.18
Azealia Banks Just Wants To Buy Her Wig…
 7 hours ago
06.26.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Roman Sets The Stage…
 15 hours ago
06.26.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J’s Daughter Tries To Put…
 15 hours ago
06.26.18
Legendary Disrespect: Watch Bill Russell Give Charles Barkley…
 16 hours ago
06.26.18
WTF: Woman Finds A Random Tooth In Her…
 21 hours ago
06.26.18
Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s…
 21 hours ago
06.26.18
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 21 hours ago
06.26.18
Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The…
 22 hours ago
06.26.18
Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year
 22 hours ago
06.26.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 22 hours ago
06.26.18
#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable…
 23 hours ago
06.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close