Like any other regular degular girl, Azealia Banks just wants to be able to secure her lace front in peace. However, Azealia isn’t regular, which means she can’t walk down the street incognito like the rest of us.

Check out what happens when Azealia goes for a wig glue run and ends up being recognized by fans.

Azealia Banks trying to not get recognized while buying wig glue is sending me DSXJDHDKJ pic.twitter.com/a5EsiIGACF — matthew joseph (@mattOMG) June 25, 2018

Azealia Banks Just Wants To Buy Her Wig Glue In Peace was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

