NC House OK’s Voter ID And Rev. Barber Speaks Out

House lawmakers have voted on party lines 74-44 Monday night to put an amendment on the ballot in November to require a photo ID for in-person voting in North Carolina.

Republicans insist that the measure is needed to prevent voter fraud and ensure election integrity, while Democrats argue that there is no evidence that fraud by voter impersonation is a problem of any significance in North Carolina or any other state.

Rev. Dr. William Barber II joins the Pod Save America crew in Durham, North Carolina to discuss the Poor People’s Campaign and Trump’s immigration policy as the midterm campaign heats up. For more information on Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, text “Action” to 90975.

