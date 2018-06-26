CLOSE
Legendary Disrespect: Watch Bill Russell Give Charles Barkley The Middle Finger At NBA Player Awards

President Obama Honors Medal Of Freedom Recipients

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

The undisputed highlight of Monday’s NBA Player Awards was this moment, courtesy of Hall Of Famers Bill Russell and Charles Barkley.

Legendary Disrespect: Watch Bill Russell Give Charles Barkley The Middle Finger At NBA Player Awards was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

