Chris Paul’s Morning Minute: We Ain’t Serving You!

TJMS
| 06.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Chris Paul has some words for Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the rest of the Trump Administration! This comes after Sander’s was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Paul’s Morning Minute: We Ain’t Serving You! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Chris Paul’s Morning Minute: We Ain’t Serving You!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
22 items
Black Queer Women Slaying Stylishly And Showing Pride
 10 hours ago
06.25.18
Ella Mai
WATCH: Ella Mai Has Everyone “Boo’d Up” Even…
 15 hours ago
06.25.18
2017 BET Awards - Show
NC Teen Who Stood Alone Agianst Gun Violence…
 15 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch All Of The Live Performances From The…
 24 hours ago
06.25.18
This Is A Copy Cat: New Claims Suggest…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
A New Low? Woman Dubbed #PermitPatty Calls Police…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Ava Duvernay, Spike Lee & More Of Black…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer: ‘He Doesn’t…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
#VictorySlap: Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
Torrei Hart Claims This Is Why She’s Ready…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
T.I. Will Boycott 2019 Super Bowl Even Though…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
18 items
Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution
 1 day ago
06.24.18
Beyonce & Jay Z’s Trip To The Louvre…
 1 day ago
06.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close