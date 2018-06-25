The Fight for voter mobilization continues as Rev. Dr. William Barber works to make voting simple and fair for all Americans.

Rev. Barber feels that some of the laws that have been put in place surrounding voting were designed to keep minorities out of the polls. He explained to Roland Martin on the TJMS.

Rev. Barber urges the same companies that refused to enter North Carolina when they attacked the LGBT community with their bathroom laws, to “Tell North Carolina that you are not coming if they are going to codify Jim Crow once again.”

Hear the full conversation above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Roland Martin, Reverend Dr. William Barber Discuss Voter Equality was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: