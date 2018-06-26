CLOSE
TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation

0 reads
Leave a comment

In 1907, a wealthy Quaker used a portion of her inheritance to establish a foundation that would serve to improve education for Black students across the south. The Jeanes Foundation, also known as the Negro Rural School Fund, was started in 1907 with Virginia Estelle Randolph becoming its first supervising teacher in 1908. Booker T. Washington and Hollis Burke Frissell were pegged by Jeanes to run the fund.

Randolph, a child of former slaves, was named the first “Jeanes Supervising Industrial Teacher” in 1908 in Henrico County, Virginia. She began teaching in the county, with a focus on cooking, sewing, woodworking and other vocational subjects. She also taught academics, and with the assistance of the Jeanes Foundation, Randolph was able to expand her curriculum while overseeing 23 Henrico County elementary schools.

Over time, Randolph and the other Jeanes teachers either taught, trained or supervised other teachers in segregated schools as education transitioned from trade instruction into teaching Black history and tougher academic courses. Randolph developed what was known as the “Henrico Plan,” a reference book used by the Jeanes program and served as a model for schools in Great Britain’s African colonies.

For nearly six decades, Randolph served in the role before retiring in 1949. The foundation and fund became defunct after desegregation of Southern schools and the reluctance of white teachers being overseen and observed by Black educators.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
mircophone
Music Video: P J Morton ‘First Began’: Hot…
 4 hours ago
06.26.18
'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals
WATCH: Denzel Washington A Lethal Lyft Driver In…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Reveals Whether Or Not…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Azealia Banks Just Wants To Buy Her Wig…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Roman Sets The Stage…
 13 hours ago
06.26.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J’s Daughter Tries To Put…
 13 hours ago
06.26.18
Legendary Disrespect: Watch Bill Russell Give Charles Barkley…
 14 hours ago
06.26.18
WTF: Woman Finds A Random Tooth In Her…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable…
 21 hours ago
06.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close