CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled On Her

2 reads
Leave a comment
2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is spilling all the tea (again) on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith. According to the comedienne, who recently hosted the MTV Movie Awards, revealed she and Drake were supposed to go to dinner after filming his music video for Nice For What.

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ________________________________ #Roommates, we all know our girl #TiffanyHaddish likes to spill tea, and the latest is a little droplet from a time where she almost went on a date with #ChampagnePapi! __________________________________ On #JadaPinkettSmith’s show @redtabletalk, Tiffany stopped by and recalled what happened. She went on to say: “You know I was in Drake’s music video, so I was texting Drake and he said let me take you out to dinner.” __________________________________ Long story short, Tiffany blocked out some time from her very busy schedule but when Tiffany followed up with him, he rescheduled on her citing a "family emergency." Needless to say, she got—read more at theshaderoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Tiffany says she blocked out time to go out with Drake, who wound up canceling on her. “I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that d was like.”

Drake must not have seen that grapefruit scene.

RELATED STORIES:

Women Have Become Collateral Damage In The Drake & Pusha T Beef

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Sues Her For Defamation

Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled On Her was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled On Her

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
mircophone
Music Video: P J Morton ‘First Began’: Hot…
 4 hours ago
06.26.18
'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals
WATCH: Denzel Washington A Lethal Lyft Driver In…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Reveals Whether Or Not…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Azealia Banks Just Wants To Buy Her Wig…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Roman Sets The Stage…
 13 hours ago
06.26.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J’s Daughter Tries To Put…
 13 hours ago
06.26.18
Legendary Disrespect: Watch Bill Russell Give Charles Barkley…
 14 hours ago
06.26.18
WTF: Woman Finds A Random Tooth In Her…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable…
 21 hours ago
06.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close