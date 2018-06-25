Kyrie Irving sits down with Xilla Valentine to discuss his new movie Uncle Drew. The movie starts off when Dax, played by Lil Rel, drains his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem. After a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival. This sends Dax on a mission to find the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW, played by Kyrie Irving and convinces him to return to the court one more time, but first they have to put Drew’s old team together.

During their chat Kyrie opens up about what it was like being in make up all day, where does Uncle Drew rank against other basketball characters and he also refuses to deny any of the rumors out there. He really doesn’t care what people think.

Uncle Drew is in theaters everywhere June 29th.

Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The Rumors Out There About Him was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

