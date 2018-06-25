CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First Crushes In A Cute Way

Some online flirty-jokey goes down.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

On Sunday, soul legend Erykah Badu hopped on Instagram to wish everyone a happy Pride, but of course she had to do it in her own Erykah way.

She decided it was the perfect time to reveal she learned about Janelle Monáe‘s sexuality from the Internet. The “Pynk” singer, who Erykah calls her 20 (her twin), came out as pansexual this year and Erykah teased that she must have not been Janelle’s type — or else Erykah would have found out sooner.

Peep Erykah’s funny clip below!

 

Janelle then took this time to reveal that Erykah was in fact one of her first crushes…

#ErykahBadu needs some answers, beloved 😂😃

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Well okay then!

So Erykah should have no hard feelings, right?

The two have continued to remain friends and bomb collaborators ever since their track together “Q.U.E.E.N.” in 2013.

The real question Erykah should have asked is when that next collab is going to happen…

…we’ll wait.

LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First Crushes In A Cute Way was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First Crushes In A Cute Way

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
mircophone
Music Video: P J Morton ‘First Began’: Hot…
 4 hours ago
06.26.18
'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals
WATCH: Denzel Washington A Lethal Lyft Driver In…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Reveals Whether Or Not…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Azealia Banks Just Wants To Buy Her Wig…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Roman Sets The Stage…
 13 hours ago
06.26.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J’s Daughter Tries To Put…
 13 hours ago
06.26.18
Legendary Disrespect: Watch Bill Russell Give Charles Barkley…
 14 hours ago
06.26.18
WTF: Woman Finds A Random Tooth In Her…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable…
 21 hours ago
06.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close