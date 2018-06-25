CLOSE
Today Is World Vitiligo Day

It’s World Vitiligo Day! Here are some facts about Vitiligo that you may not have known.

Vitiligo is painless

Vitiligo is a condition which does not lead to any kind of physical pain in the person suffering from it. It affects the skin color, hair and sometimes the pupils which might cause some emotional and psychological trauma. People might suffer from depression due to their changing appearance and might need therapy to deal with the stress this condition brings with it.

Vitiligo is neutral.

Vitiligo can happen to anyone; people of any race, color, sex or age, however, it is most likely to happen to people with certain immune system diseases. Vitiligo is not life-threateningand most people with vitiligo stay in a good health. Children might or might not get it if one of their parents suffers from vitiligo. Hence, vitiligo is a neutral skin condition which can affect anyone without a family medical history of the same.

Vitiligo isn’t contagious.

It is a disorder which replaces the natural skin tone with white spots and patches. It is not contagious, that is, vitiligo cannot be spread from one person to another by direct or indirect contact. It is not transferable by touch, sharing personal items, sexual intercourse etc.
Not all white patches lead to Vitilago
Vitiligo is an exclusive skin disorder which is caused due to the loss of a pigment called melanin. Not all white spots or patches on the skin can be deemed as vitiligo. It is important to consult a doctor in case a white spot appears on the skin instead of self-diagnosis. There are several other conditions and diseases which begin from a white spot and are not vitiligo, these might be Nevus, post-burn skin, leprosy, fungal infections etc.

Info via NDTV dot com.

World Vitiligo Day

