CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

BET Awards Highlights And Local Wilson Teen Honored

1 reads
Leave a comment
Jamie Foxx Private Listening Session

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Host Jamie Foxx kicked off the ceremony by telling viewers he was there to celebrate… and then later the Humanitarian Award went to a local teen from Wilson, NC.
Foxx brought “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan to the stage and asked him to recite the powerful line from the film, “Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, cause they knew death was better than bondage.”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae / Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You” *WINNER
More at CNN.com
locally…..
Wilson teenager, 16 yr old Justin Blackman was honored at the BET Awards Sunday night for his solo participation in a school walkout.

Each year, the award show gives out a Humanitarian Award that honors a celebrity who goes beyond their duty as an entertainer for their philanthropic impact on the world.

Six people were honored for the mark they’ve left on our culture over the last year and Justin received the award after he was the only student to participate in a walkout at his school on National Walkout Day.

On March 14, Blackman walked out of class at Wilson Preparatory Academy to protest gun violence after the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

But once out of his classroom, the teen noticed one thing – he was the only participant.

Blackman tweeted a video about his experience saying, “It’s National Walk Out Day and I’m the only one at my school out here.”

See video and read more at ABC11.com

BET Awards Highlights And Local Wilson Teen Honored was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading BET Awards Highlights And Local Wilson Teen Honored

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
mircophone
Music Video: P J Morton ‘First Began’: Hot…
 4 hours ago
06.26.18
'Fences' New York Screening - Arrivals
WATCH: Denzel Washington A Lethal Lyft Driver In…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Reveals Whether Or Not…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
Azealia Banks Just Wants To Buy Her Wig…
 5 hours ago
06.26.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Roman Sets The Stage…
 13 hours ago
06.26.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J’s Daughter Tries To Put…
 13 hours ago
06.26.18
Legendary Disrespect: Watch Bill Russell Give Charles Barkley…
 14 hours ago
06.26.18
WTF: Woman Finds A Random Tooth In Her…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s…
 19 hours ago
06.26.18
LOL: Janelle Monáe Reveals One Of Her First…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Anything Of The…
 20 hours ago
06.26.18
#MCM: 9 Times Nipsey Hussle Casually Triggered Unquenchable…
 21 hours ago
06.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close