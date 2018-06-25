BET Awards Highlights And Local Wilson Teen Honored

1 reads Leave a comment
Host Jamie Foxx kicked off the ceremony by telling viewers he was there to celebrate… and then later the Humanitarian Award went to a local teen from Wilson, NC.
Foxx brought “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan to the stage and asked him to recite the powerful line from the film, “Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, cause they knew death was better than bondage.”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae / Tory Kelly – “I’ll Find You” *WINNER
Wilson teenager, 16 yr old Justin Blackman was honored at the BET Awards Sunday night for his solo participation in a school walkout.
Each year, the award show gives out a Humanitarian Award that honors a celebrity who goes beyond their duty as an entertainer for their philanthropic impact on the world.
Six people were honored for the mark they’ve left on our culture over the last year and Justin received the award after he was the only student to participate in a walkout at his school on National Walkout Day.
On March 14, Blackman walked out of class at Wilson Preparatory Academy to protest gun violence after the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.
But once out of his classroom, the teen noticed one thing – he was the only participant.
Blackman tweeted a video about his experience saying, “It’s National Walk Out Day and I’m the only one at my school out here.”
