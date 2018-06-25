CLOSE
Entertainment News
Watch All Of The Live Performances From The 2018 BET Awards

2018 BET Awards - Show

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The 2018 BET Awards kicked off Sunday night and featured performances by everyone from Ella Mai to Nicki Minaj. In case you weren’t glued to your TV screen to catch the show live, check out some of the performances below!

Anita Baker tribute featuring Jamie Foxx, Marsha Ambrosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams

 

 

 

Watch All Of The Live Performances From The 2018 BET Awards was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

