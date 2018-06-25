This Is A Copy Cat: New Claims Suggest Childish Gambino Stole “This Is America”

Childish Gambino is collecting side-eyes after claims that “This Is America” is not an original idea. Fans online discovered that “This Is America” may have may have been inspired by an artist named Jase Harley who released his song “American Pharoah” in 2016. However, Harley’s song didn’t get much traction. It only has 4,000 views on YouTube.

LMAO so Donald Glover stole "This Is America" from some dude who got 4,000 views on YouTube in 2016 😂😂https://t.co/04n7WRckqk pic.twitter.com/UZ3pxokfvy — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 24, 2018

Listen to this and tell me it doesn’t sound VERY SIMILAR to Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) – “This Is America” This song is called “American Pharaoh” by Jase Harley and it came out in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Mn2HM0vlPP — black boy bulletin. (@theblackboyblog) June 24, 2018

Despite the allegations, Donald Glover seems unbothered. He even gave the BET Awards viewers an impromptu performance of his hit song.

