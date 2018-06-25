CLOSE
This Is A Copy Cat: New Claims Suggest Childish Gambino Stole “This Is America”

Are these two songs similar or is it a reach?

USA - 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Day Three

Source: Michael Hurcomb / Getty

Childish Gambino is collecting side-eyes after claims that “This Is America” is not an original idea. Fans online discovered that “This Is America” may have may have been inspired by an artist named Jase Harley who released his song “American Pharoah” in 2016. However, Harley’s song didn’t get much traction. It only has 4,000 views on YouTube.

Listen to “American Pharoah” below and let us know what you think.

 

 

 

Despite the allegations, Donald Glover seems unbothered. He even gave the BET Awards viewers an impromptu performance of his hit song.

