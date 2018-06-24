CLOSE
Torrei Hart Claims This Is Why She’s Ready To ‘Be A Hoe’ At Age 40

The comedian recently posted a video of herself from her latest comedy show joking about getting back into the dating scene.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Torrei Hart seems to be getting her groove back!

The 38-year-old comedian recently posted a video of herself from her latest comedy show on Instagram where she stressed that she didn’t get to explore her “hoe” phase at a younger age. But now, she’s breaking loose and letting herself enjoy the part of herself she had to suppress.

She also talked about getting back into dating scene, which has changed a lot since she was married in her early 20s to ex-husband Kevin Hart.

“The dating scene is so different, you know what I’m saying? Cause getting married at 23, I ain’t go to college. You know, I didn’t get a chance to be a h– and do all that s—,” she said as the crowd laughed.

As an example, the native Philadelphian said “Like these b—-es out here h–ing to another level! You know what I’m saying?! I’m trying to h– with this old p—- and they like we don’t want that s—.”

Welp!

 

Hey, if she likes it, we love it!

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this?

RELATED NEWS:

WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex Husband Kevin Hart’s New Baby With Wife Eniko

Gurl What?! Torrei Hart Tells TMZ Kevin Hart ‘Is Packing’ Down There

Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No Longer Speaking

