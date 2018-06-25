Ava Duvernay, Spike Lee & More Of Black Hollywood Recreate The Iconic ‘Great Day In Harlem’ Portrait

Netflix re-imagines the iconic “A Great Day in Harlem” photo that captured 57 notable jazz musicians in front of a Harlem brownstone. Netflix’s homage to the famous photo features 47 creative and talented behind 20+ original shows/films/documentaries.

And it only gets Blacker. The 60 second video, directed by Lacey Duke premieres during the BET Awards.

“It was a pretty magical couple of hours,” Duke said in the official release. “All these amazingly talented, beautiful individuals in one space being supportive and just looking stunning together, all here to pull off this one take wonder! Alfre Woodard even lead everyone in an epic rendition of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ before we started shooting. It was beautiful, and in a flash it was over. It was probably the most overwhelming two hours of my career haha. I was just so happy to be a part of history”

Here’s a list of all of Black Hollywood, who was involved:

Ava Duvernay (13th, Central Park Five)

Spike Lee (She’s Gotta Have It)

Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage; Juanita)

Gabrielle Dennis (Luke Cage)

Simone Missick (Luke Cage)

Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage)

Mike Colter (Luke Cage)

Antonique Smith (Luke Cage)

Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage)

Vaneza Oliveira (3%)

Russell Hornsby (Seven Seconds)

Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things)

Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)

Lena Waithe (Master of None; Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Chante Adams (Roxanne Roxanne)

Nia Long (Roxanne Roxanne, Dear White People)

Justin Simien (Dear White People)

Logan Browning (Dear White People)

Nia Jervier (Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People)

DeRon Horton (Dear White People)

Ashley Blaine Featherson (Dear White People)

Marque Richardson (Dear White People; Step Sisters)

Hayley Law (Altered Carbon; Riverdale)

Rev Run (All About The Washingtons)

Justine Simmons (All About The Washingtons)

Dawn Porter (Bobby Kennedy for President)

Kat Graham (The Holiday Calendar; How It Ends)

Quincy Brown (The Holiday Calendar)

Sydelle Noel (GLOW)

Britney Young (GLOW)

Kia Stevens (GLOW)

DeRay Davis (How To Act Black)

Sierra Capri (On My Block)

Brett Gray (On My Block)

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black)

Alisha Boe (13 Resons Why)

Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why)

Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why

Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why)

Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why)

Yance Ford (Strong Island)

Kano (Top Boy)

Marlon Wayans (Naked; Woke-ish)

Rapsody (Rapture)

Sacha Jenkins (Rapture)

