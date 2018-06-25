17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The 2018 BET Awards

Jamie Fox’s opening monologue was Michael B Jordan interesting…

Good thing for Michael B. Jordan or else Jamie Foxx would have actually had to tell jokes during his opening monologue at the 2018 BET Awards. We love Jamie Foxx, but last night wasn’t his best show. Then again, that seemed to be a common thread throughout the night. Luckily for us, MBJ was seated front row to provide eye candy between awkward transitions. #BlackTwitter was a little more harsh about it.

What Michael B. Jordan wanted to do to Jamie Foxx #BETAwards⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/zrixCdphcx — RAP (@Rappertalks) June 25, 2018

What is wrong with Jamie foxx and these horrible skits? #BETawards disrespecting Black Panther like this pic.twitter.com/C7nhBX60id — YEAHITSMARCUS (@motivatelife27) June 25, 2018

Nicki Minaj’s Performance

We’re not actually sure how to describe Nicki’s performance. It was somewhere at the intersection of desperate and dis tew much.

I dONt LiKe WoMEn whO sexUaliZe ThEMsElvEs #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/MltpjrEibq — S E V H N (@OfficialSEVHN) June 25, 2018

This guy is looking at Nicki like “Nicki girl, what is you doing sis?”💀 #BetAwards pic.twitter.com/j68yfGgO0o — Zacky (@MisterKordei) June 25, 2018

The Best Part Of The Anita Baker Tribute

We were a bit skeptical about the Anita Baker tribute because we weren’t sure who BET would get to convey the soul and tone Anita blessed us with. They did the right thing and went to Jesus, because Yolanda Adams reminded us why she was a cushioned seat in heaven right next to Jesus.

This Tribute to Anita by Yolanda Adams was amazing #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/OahOwrulxK — Beauty&Confident (@HEllOxURIAHHH) June 25, 2018

YOU DIDNT HAVE TO DO US LIKE THAT YOLANDA #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/4qiKnspgJ5 — Hardy B (@jaylahardyy) June 25, 2018

Meek Mills Powerful Statement

Meek Mill used the BET stage to honor fallen rapper XXXtentacion, who’s death sent shock waves through the Black community. Since the rapper’s return from jail, he’s been using his platform to educate and raise awareness around issues that deal with mass incarceration, and the hardships of being a Black youth.

.@MeekMill just WOW ‼️ That was incredibly deep. You did awesome! God is working 🙏🏾 #BETAwards — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) June 25, 2018

And best use of his platform tonight goes to Meek Mill. #BetAwards — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 25, 2018

Meek Mill has on a xxxtentacion hoodie. This whole performance is emotional. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/G4YV7fJ75Q — – (@BODAKYELLO) June 25, 2018

i aint always fucked with meek mill but that performance right there was IT. That was fucking IT. the concept the visuals the message was so fucking IMPORTANT and always will be #BETAWARDS — ✨ 𝓚𝓮𝓷 𝓓𝓸𝓵𝓵 ✨ (@sxmplyybri) June 25, 2018

In Response To Debra Lee Giving Herself An Award

Oh.

Fuck that .. why you took away 106 & Park Debra 🤔 why you keep playing babyboy & Tyler perry movies all fucking day Debra 😭❗️❗️ #BETAwards — Prince$$💍 (@x_MadeInChanel) June 25, 2018

Fans Were Really Mad They Put Ella Mai On The Nissan Stage

Well where else was she supposed to be?

Why they got Ella Mai on this Nissan stage #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/ixJDezso4t — Kal 🐝 (@kal_mont) June 25, 2018

Nipsey Hustle Smacked Someone Before The Show Even Started

Another angle from the Victory Slap by Nipsey Hussle #BETAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/moEMiax19s — Slang Lord (@la_plaga__) June 24, 2018

Janelle Monae Had The Best Bars All Night

Janelle Monae For Sure Brought That Black Girl Magic Tonight #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/rt041O91re — Jared Coalmon (@jared_coalmon93) June 25, 2018

Fans Were Mad Cardi B Wasn’t There

Cardi b why did you get pregnant?! YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN HERE!! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/bIwqafV2NE — Young, Gifted & Black ✨ (@jolesaray_) June 25, 2018

That pretty much sums it up.

