VictorySlap: Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards

Los Angeles is lit for the 2018 BET Awards, but local legend Nipsey Hussle had to cool one man off with a five-finger-special in the parking lot.

Neighborhood Nip is seen in the viral video below slapping the unidentifiable man before being restrained. Apparently the issue was over parking.

Damn why Nipsey slapped dude mad hard lmao pic.twitter.com/GhXmtCPXJ0 — 🇪🇨 J.A.M.🇪🇨 (@MrAcosta89) June 24, 2018

The slap heard ‘round the world currently has #VictorySlap trending.

