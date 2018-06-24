Killa Co-Parenting: Cam’Ron Bought His Son’s Mom A Range Rover As A Graduation Gift

Want to feel old?
The baby boy Cam’ron was holding on 2002’s Come Home With Me album is now college-bound. At lil Killa’s high school graduation, Cam made a special post honoring his son’s mother.
“Because of her, our son had five academic scholarships,” Cam wrote, after Telling the story of how they met in middle school.
Read his full post below and flip through the throwbacks of their journey.
A Eastside story: so the first week When I got to 7th grade, I seen this girl that I automatically loved. She was cute, had swag, and fly jewelry. I found out her name was Toy and she was a grade ahead of me. And she was tuff. I mean could beat up boys, take it to the guns etc. I was like… what kind of 8th grader is this?! 🤔.. Still I thought I would love for her to be my girlfriend. But I only had 2 pair of jeans, 3 shirts and 2 pair of sneakers. So that was a far fetched dream. But about 3 months into the school year she notice me and took a liking to me. For what?!.. I still don’t know🤷🏽♂️. Anyway. She became my girl. And she took care of me. Brought me clothes, sneakers, jewelry (Cuban links, gucci bracelets etc) and taught me how to have style. Being she lived on the eastside (of Harlem) I even moved to the eastside with my grandmom..so I could live close to her.. Fast forward.. When she became a junior in high school I noticed a big changed in her. She took school more serious and became a honor roll student. Went on to graduate from St. John’s, masters from Delaware st, and another masters back at St. John’s. And also the mother of my son.. We ended up breaking up when I turned about 26 (I think) because of my cheating, lying and trying to peruse a music career that she wanted nothing to do with. She wanted me to go to school and we live a family life. But she understood my vision but she wasn’t going to be a part of it. I just want to tell her thank you for having my back and being the disciplinary in our sons life. I didn’t have a father in my life so I could never tell my son no to anything. But because of her our son had 5 full academic scholarship offers.🙏🏾 and she hates social media. she’s doesn’t have a page etc. So I asked my son.. what kind of car u want for graduating? He said “dad I don’t want a car yet. After I get my associates degree then I’ll rock. But we should get mom a new car. She likes that new Range Rover velar.” I said “WORD!!” So that’s what we did.. But Toy you deserve to shine..at least for one day. Miss “respect my privacy”😂 Even though we haven’t been together in over a decade. Ur still my family.. love ya!
