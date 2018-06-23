CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The Numbers Mean

0 reads
Leave a comment
Little Tax Man

Source: RichVintage / Getty

About 75 million adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure and cholesterol, and more than half are unaware. Approximately 1,100 people die every day due to causes related to high blood pressure (HBP), and the symptoms are not always apparent. Having pre-hypertension or diabetes only increases your risk of developing HBP, and black men are 50-percent more likely to have those medical conditions. They are also most likely to develop these health ailments and often remain untreated or undiagnosed due to apathy, lack of resources and the challenges that the current healthcare system presents to minority populations.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, here are the numbers that determine whether your blood pressure is in a healthy range. If your blood pressure is less than 120/80 mmHg, it is in a normal range. If your reading is 140/90 mmHg or above, it is too high. If your levels fall within the range of 120/80 to 139/89 mmHg, you may have a condition called pre-hypertension, which means you are at high risk for high blood pressure. You can check your blood pressure regularly with a home monitoring device and by having regular check-ups with your doctor.

It is also important to stay on top of your cholesterol levels. Unchecked, high levels of cholesterol can lead to heart disease and strokes, which claim the lives of approximately 140,000 Americans each year. Healthcare professionals recommend being tested for cholesterol every five years, after the age of 20. Here are the numbers to keep in mind to determine whether your levels are good. Your total cholesterol level should be less than 200(mg/dL). A reading of 200 to 239(mg/dL) is considered borderline high and 240(mg/dL) and up is considered high. The goal for your LDL number, which is your bad cholesterol, should be less than 100(md/dL) and your HDL number, which is your good cholesterol should be 60 (mg/dL) or higher.

Obesity, over-consumption of alcohol, smoking cigarettes, and excess sodium intake are all factors that could increase your risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol. So, you must maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to keep your numbers in check.

References

1. https://www.cdc.gov/dhdsp/data_statistics/fact_sheets/fs_bloodpressure.htm

2. https://www.cdc.gov/cholesterol/docs/consumered_cholesterol.pdf

3. https://www.webmd.com/cholesterol-management/what-is-cholesterol-test#1

4. https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/315900.php

High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The Numbers Mean was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The Numbers Mean

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tips To Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 47 mins ago
06.23.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 54 mins ago
06.23.18
High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 2 hours ago
06.23.18
BET Awards '11 - Press Room
Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at…
 2 hours ago
06.23.18
Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black…
 12 hours ago
06.23.18
21 items
BET Awards 2018 Radio Room Day 1 [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
HELLO WORLD: Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip…
 18 hours ago
06.23.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 19 hours ago
06.23.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 20 hours ago
06.23.18
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
Microbiologist Is Convinced ‘Immortal’ Lobsters Made A Deal…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close