CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Cast Of “POWER”

1 reads
Leave a comment
Power

Source: Starz / Starz/Power

Season 5 of “Power” premieres on July 1st and we all know how season 4 left off but from the looks of it, the show’s 5th season could come with a lot of unexpected twists and turns. Before the new season has our Twitter timelines divided between Team Tasha and Team Angela, we want to take a moment to drop a few fun facts about the cast.

Hit the flip to check out all the little-known facts about the cast and make sure you catch “Power” season 5 on July 1, 2018, at 12:01 a.m. on the STARZ app (and On Demand) or during its regularly scheduled time of 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.  If you need a refresher, you can cop “Power”: The Complete Fourth Season DVD 3-disc set in stores for $34.98.

10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Cast Of “POWER” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Cast Of “POWER”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tips To Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 47 mins ago
06.23.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 55 mins ago
06.23.18
High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 2 hours ago
06.23.18
BET Awards '11 - Press Room
Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at…
 2 hours ago
06.23.18
Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black…
 12 hours ago
06.23.18
21 items
BET Awards 2018 Radio Room Day 1 [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
HELLO WORLD: Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip…
 19 hours ago
06.23.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 19 hours ago
06.23.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 20 hours ago
06.23.18
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
Microbiologist Is Convinced ‘Immortal’ Lobsters Made A Deal…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close