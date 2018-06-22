CLOSE
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer With Alcoholic Push Pops

Champagne cork popping

Source: Steve Allen / Getty

Everyone wants to be grown until the Summer heat strikes, and someone pulls out a pack of 25 cent Icees.

 

But thanks to the Adulting gods, we can still be the kids we use to be — but drunk. According to reports, a Las Vegas-based popsicle company has invented alcohol infused push pops for adults ONLY.

 

WBNS reports:

“Buzz Pop Cocktails says each treat has an ABV of 15 percent, which is almost double the alcohol percentage of your average glass of wine. There are eight flavors, including Pink Paradise, Blueberry Mania, Mango Passion Fruit, Lemon Drop Martini, and Moscow Mule. All are infused with either vodka, rum, tequila or whiskey.”

Luckily they’re only 100 calories each. So you don’t have to worry about adding and Lbs.

 

Get your boozy push pop at BuzzPopCocktails.com .

