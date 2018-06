If you’re going to check out Faizon Love on tour, be warned that he isn’t going to hold back. As he explained on the TJMS, people are “scared” to tell the truth and that’s one thing he is not afraid to do.

Faizon Love Talks About Keeping It Real In Comedy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com