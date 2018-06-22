CLOSE
Oscar Winner Kobe Bryant Denied Entry Into Film Academy

The board allegedly believes he needed "some evidence of a larger career."

2017 Tribeca Film Festival - Tribeca Talks: Storytellers: Kobe Bryant With Glen Keane

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was denied entry into the Film Academy, The Independent reports.

After his Oscar win for his animated final letter to the sport that made him a legend, “Dear Basketball,” Bryant was recommended for entry by the executive committee of the Academy’s Short Film and Feature Animation branch. Unfortunately, by the time Bryant’s name was being vetted by the second committee, he had been removed from the running.

Bryant allegedly needed “some evidence of a larger career” to earn membership since “Dear Basketball” was his first film project,  reports Cartoon Brew.

But we all know this man knows how to take an L and keep it pushing.  Bryant plans to produce more movies through Kobe Inc.

SOURCE: THE INDEPENDENT 

 

