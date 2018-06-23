Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black Women Let Go Of R. Kelly?

Despite the atrocious accusations stacked against R. Kelly, there is a population of Black women who refuse to withdraw their support of the R&B artist. Oronike Odeleye and Kenyette Barnes launched #MuteRKelly to encourage fans to boycott Kelly and, instead, lend their support to the young women affected by his alleged sexual crimes.

On this episode of “Listen To Black Women,” hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian and Tracy G (co-host of “Sway In The Morning” and founder of “She’s Beauty & The Beast), discuss the need for Black women to take a stance against Kelly.

#MuteRKelly creator Odeleye offers her expertise on sexual assault and how Black women’s support continues to supply funds for Kelly to abuse our young Black girls and get away with it.

Check out this week’s episode of LTBW, above.

