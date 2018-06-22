CLOSE
Man Kills Divorce Attorney Representing His Wife, Then Kills Himself

Wow...so tragic.

Imagine trying to divorce your husband, then learning the shocking news that he not only killed your divorce attorney but himself as well. According to reports, that’s exactly how one Georgia resident handled his divorce in what turned out to be a shocking murder-suicide. From WSBTV: “Officials said Attorney Antonio Mari was wrapping up his day at his law office on North Tennessee Street in Cartersville when a gunman walked in and shot him several times. Investigators found Mari dead on the scene.”

Lt. Mike Bettikofer with the Cartersville Police Department states Mari’s doors were open for business as usual when the suspect walked in and fired three shots. The suspect then drove over to his wife Cindy Radford’s house and shot himself. Reports state she was not home at the time.

WSBTV explains: “Investigators believe Walter Radford called [his ex-wife] before he committed suicide. ‘Nobody saw him leaving the attorney’s office. 911 received a call from his ex-wife, stating that could’ve happened,’ Bettikofer said. Investigators said Mari represented Cindy Radford in a divorce that was finalized just hours before the murder.”

We are keeping the attorney and the Radfords’ loved ones in our prayers at this time.

