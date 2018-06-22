CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Folks Are Reliving Their Childhood & Looking For Bae In This Ball Pit For Adults

Don't knock it till you try it.

1 reads
Leave a comment
young man falling into a ball pool

Source: Sven Hagolani / Getty

It can be hard out here in the dating game.

Going through flings can become routine, disappointing, and dry as toast. So of course, folks overseas are figuring out ways to spice up the scene. And one London venue’s answer is a ball pit?

 

That’s right, it’s Chuck E. Cheese-lit in the bar and ball pit playground Ballie Ballerson. Patrons can order food and drinks at a cocktail bar, then afterwards, they can take a dive into a massive glowing ball pit.

 

Your inner child is freed!

There’s even a private pit you can book that looks out on two sides of the street and a golden VIP area for folks who book a table.

 

One writer from Metro describe her experience speed dating at Ballie Ballerson: “There’s something a bit odd about asking someone the slightly formal, ‘what do you do?’ while sitting in the middle of a ball pit with a neon orange ball flying over your head. Conversation was either quirky or randomly direct.”

She continued, “As well as breaking the ice, the good thing about ball pit speed-dating is it definitely attracts an outgoing crowd. People seemed upbeat and chatty; after all, if you have no sense of fun, you’re unlikely to have bought a ticket in the first place.”

You can book an individual ticket or book parties at Ballie Ballerson if you want others to join in on the fun.

 

The only question now is, will this unconventional night spot be an international trend? So far, there is a location in London and another one is supposed to open up in Australia soon.

Who knows, the U.S. might get some love next!

What do you think?

Can you find the one at a Ballie Ballerson or are venue setups getting a little too desperate. Watch the clip below, then give us your answer!

Folks Are Reliving Their Childhood & Looking For Bae In This Ball Pit For Adults was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Folks Are Reliving Their Childhood & Looking For Bae In This Ball Pit For Adults

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tips To Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 45 mins ago
06.23.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 53 mins ago
06.23.18
High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
BET Awards '11 - Press Room
Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black…
 12 hours ago
06.23.18
21 items
BET Awards 2018 Radio Room Day 1 [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
HELLO WORLD: Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip…
 18 hours ago
06.23.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 19 hours ago
06.23.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 20 hours ago
06.23.18
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
Microbiologist Is Convinced ‘Immortal’ Lobsters Made A Deal…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close