CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

In Racist Reboot News: ABC Greenlights ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr

2 reads
Leave a comment
Roseanne

Source: Getty / Getty

Apparently Roseanne fans want to see the Conner family on television so bad that they’ll settle for a whole spinoff without the racist comedian.

On Friday, it was announced that ABC is moving forward with the original cast, creators and crew for a spinoff currently titled, “The Conners”. The 10-episode series, premiering in the fall, will follow the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

But are folks that pressed to see the show following Roseanne‘s bigoted, downward spiral? According to infamous, Republican trolls, Diamond & Silk — it won’t.

Majority of tv watchers agree that the show is looking like a guaranteed flop:

In the words of Anna and Elsa:

via GIPHY

In Racist Reboot News: ABC Greenlights ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading In Racist Reboot News: ABC Greenlights ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tips To Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 48 mins ago
06.23.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 56 mins ago
06.23.18
High Blood Pressure And Cholesterol – What The…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…
 1 hour ago
06.23.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 2 hours ago
06.23.18
BET Awards '11 - Press Room
Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at…
 2 hours ago
06.23.18
Listen To Black Women: Why Can’t Some Black…
 12 hours ago
06.23.18
21 items
BET Awards 2018 Radio Room Day 1 [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
HELLO WORLD: Travel Essentials For Your Next Trip…
 19 hours ago
06.23.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 19 hours ago
06.23.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 20 hours ago
06.23.18
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
Microbiologist Is Convinced ‘Immortal’ Lobsters Made A Deal…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage…
 21 hours ago
06.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close