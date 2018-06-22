In Racist Reboot News: ABC Greenlights ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff —Without Roseanne Barr

Apparently Roseanne fans want to see the Conner family on television so bad that they’ll settle for a whole spinoff without the racist comedian.

On Friday, it was announced that ABC is moving forward with the original cast, creators and crew for a spinoff currently titled, “The Conners”. The 10-episode series, premiering in the fall, will follow the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

ABC Picks Up ‘The Conners’ (Working Title) Straight to Series to Premiere This Fall https://t.co/ctDN8q1PC1 — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) June 22, 2018

But are folks that pressed to see the show following Roseanne‘s bigoted, downward spiral? According to infamous, Republican trolls, Diamond & Silk — it won’t.

Roseanne without Roseanne is just like Diamond without Silk; It won't work! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 22, 2018

Majority of tv watchers agree that the show is looking like a guaranteed flop:

If ABC can keep Roseanne on the air without Roseanne, and call it "The Conners", does that mean that we can keep Trump, without Trump and call it President Obama? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 22, 2018

Does someone at ABC actually believe people are going to watch the Roseanne show without @therealroseanne ? What’s next Everybody Loves Raymond without Ray Romano? — LoveThoseKnicks (@lovethoseknicks) June 22, 2018

… yeah, I don’t think #TheConners is going to do well. Fans of @therealroseanne will probably sit out on principle and the people applauding it are people who didn’t watch #Roseanne to begin with. — Daniel Emery Taylor (@DEmeryTaylor) June 22, 2018

In the words of Anna and Elsa:

