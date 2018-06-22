Snoop Dogg Created ‘Bible of Love’ In Honor Of His Grandmother

TJMS
| 06.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gospel and Snoop Dogg doesn’t exactly sound like a combination that makes sense but the legendary rapper has proved once again that he is a man of many layers.

Snoop explained to the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew, “Some of my music has led people to darkness, so I felt like it was time to lead people to the light considering that I can see the light now. And I understand you can’t match hate with hate, you have to match hate with love.”

Check out the full interview above to hear about the impact his grandmother had on the album and learn about his special needs football camp.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Snoop Dogg Created ‘Bible of Love’ In Honor Of His Grandmother was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Awards '11 - Press Room
Anita Baker To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at…
 3 hours ago
06.22.18
12 items
Adwoa Aboah Hosted A Party With Chanel, See…
 5 hours ago
06.22.18
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 10 hours ago
06.22.18
If You’re Indifferent About XXXtentacion’s Death, You’re Not…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 20 hours ago
06.21.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Melania Trump Tells Us How She Really Feels…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
What You Need To Know About Instagram’s IGTV…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 22 hours ago
06.21.18
Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression
 23 hours ago
06.22.18
10 items
10 Movies That Still Make Every Millennial Shed…
 24 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
Watch: Pete Davidson Gushes About His Engagement To…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share…
 1 day ago
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close