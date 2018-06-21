CLOSE
National
Home > National

Why? A Unite The Right “White Civil Rights” Rally Is Approved For D.C.

Can't.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Torch march of white nationalists

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Summertime can evoke mixed feelings for a lot of people.

On one hand, you can enjoy time outside and all the other activities that come with it. On the other hand, you have to deal with annoying bugs that keep coming back no matter how many times you try to swat them away.

With that being said, the “Unite the Right” rally plans on making a comeback this summer and this time, they’re aiming for the nation’s capital.

You remember the Unite the Right rally right?

The one where a bunch of White supremacists marched through The University of Virginia with tiki torches. The one where violence broke out between far right protesters and counter-protesters. The one where a self-described neo-Nazi drove his car through a crowd of counter-protestors injuring 19 people and killing one.

Yea, they’re trying to plan that again in Washington D.C.

 

And guess what?

According to NPR, The National Park Service approved their initial request to hold the rally!

 

It is scheduled to take place a year after the one in 2017 on August 11 and 12.

Oh, and it’s supposed to take place across from the White House, so Donald can get a clear view of some of his supporters.

 

One of the organizers of the 2017 rally, Jason Kessler, put in the application for the D.C. rally where he estimates as many as 400 people will attend. He said the purpose of the event was for, “Protesting civil rights abuse in Charlottesville Va / white civil rights rally.”

 

The park service is now collecting more info to issue an actual permit, which will “specify the timing, boundaries, sound regulations and liability rules for the event.” National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst said “public safety and the protection of park resources are taken into consideration,” but the agency does not “consider the content of the message presented.”

(Sigh)

Kessler also applied to have a rally in Charlottesville on August 12, but the city was like “nah” and they denied him.

Now he’s trying to sue the city. If he wins his case, Kessler said he will have rallies in both D.C. and Charlottesville.

 

So yea.

Happy summer.

The bugs are still out here.

Why? A Unite The Right “White Civil Rights” Rally Is Approved For D.C. was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Why? A Unite The Right “White Civil Rights” Rally Is Approved For D.C.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
If You’re Indifferent About XXXtentacion’s Death, You’re Not…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Melania Trump Tells Us How She Really Feels…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
What You Need To Know About Instagram’s IGTV…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression
 19 hours ago
06.22.18
10 items
10 Movies That Still Make Every Millennial Shed…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Pete Davidson Gushes About His Engagement To…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
If You Need An Intro To The NBA…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Adrian Daniel Captures The Essence Of Heartbreak In…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close