Jim Jones Has Been Arrested for Drug And Firearm Possession In Georgia

And he led cops on a chase....sheesh

DMX Featuring N.O.R.E., Jim Jones, Jadakiss & Friends With DJ Scram Jones In Concert - New York, New York

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

According to reports fromTMZ, Jim Jones was arrested for drug and firearm possession in Georgia on Thursday, after he and his friends led cops on a car chase.

The police attempted to pull over the vehicle with the rapper inside of it in Cowetta County–The New York City native was riding in the backseat of the car with three other people. The Sheriff’s Department reports that the car didn’t stop when they attempted to pull them over, and they gave them a chase. The car subsequently struck a deputy’s vehicle and was then stopped.

Following a search, police reportedly found a plethora of things in the car including marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, two loaded pistols, and cash; Jones referred to the item as “just petty cash.” One of the pistols in the car was apparently stolen, but no one in the group claimed ownership of any of the items, beside Jones saying he has a prescription for both the Oxy and Percocet. The rapper also reportedly told the cops he instructed the driver to pull over, but she kept driving because she was “incoherent.”

Jim Jones has been charged with possession of the stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and possession of narcotics–all of which are felonies. He was also slapped with a misdemeanor for the prescription pills being out of their original container.

