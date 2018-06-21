CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

If You Wondered About The Motive Behind Melania Trump’s Border Visit, Her Jacket Said It All

Another day. Another PR stunt. Another low.

0 reads
Leave a comment

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-MIGRANTS-MELANIA-JACKET

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Melania Trump‘s surprise border on Thursday left everyone miffed after it was reported that First Lady planned to visit a Texas migrant center in the wake of the divisive policy that has rendered thousands of migrant children divided from their families as they cross the border.

Trump has stayed mostly quiet when it comes to her husband’s policies, but in a bold move, the First Lady came out against the Trump administration, along with all four living former First Lady’s to condemn the separation of children from their parents.

But all that admiration went out the window when Trump decided it would be a good idea to deliver a sordid message through fashion choice.

As she boarded the plane at Andrews Air Force Base ahead of her flight, photogs captured Trump wearing a $39 Zara Jacket with the words inscribed on the back, “I really don’t care. Do U?” When she emerged from the plane, she was not wearing the coat.

A real faux-paux when the lives of children are at stake. Though the circus of the Trump administration has brought us through a myriad of roller coaster emotion over the past year, the sheer incredulous and flippant nature of Trump’s wardrobe choice is enough render actual vomit.

In response to the outrage, Stephanie Grisham, a White House spokesperson, told CNN that Trump’s jacket meant nothing.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” Grisham said in a statement.

But as we know, fashion is a major focus of any First Lady’s narrative. And we definitely know that nothing the First Lady does is without intention from her fashion, her presence, her statements or her silence.

As an executive order signed by Trump on Wednesday works to undo absolutely nothing for the 2,300 migrant children already held in detention centers, the First Lady’s satiric pandering serves no one and comes off as heartless.

But we shouldn’t be surprised, the whole family seems disconnected. Remember when Ivanka Trump posted an image of herself cradling her son while reports swirled that over 1,000 migrant children were misplaced at the southern border?

Thursday’s trip served as a painful optic of the serious divide that exists between the White House and those affected by their Orweilan policies.

The First Lady is supposed to serve as the embodiment of strength through her leadership and fortitude in standing beside the leader of the free world. But on Thursday Melania Trump was anything but.

Go home Melania. We don’t need you.

SOURCE: CNN

DON’T MISS:

Kamala Harris To Tour California Immigration Detention Center

Report: Department Of Homeland Security Drafts Order To End Migrant Family Separation

Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States

10 photos Launch gallery

A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States

Continue reading A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States

A Nation Of Migrants: Black Women In Hollywood Who Relocated To The States

If You Wondered About The Motive Behind Melania Trump’s Border Visit, Her Jacket Said It All was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
If You’re Indifferent About XXXtentacion’s Death, You’re Not…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Community Distribution Day -- Radio One Raleigh
Radio One Raleigh Food Distribution Day
 16 hours ago
06.21.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 16 hours ago
06.22.18
Melania Trump Tells Us How She Really Feels…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
What You Need To Know About Instagram’s IGTV…
 17 hours ago
06.22.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 18 hours ago
06.21.18
Janet Jackson Reveals Struggle With Depression
 19 hours ago
06.22.18
10 items
10 Movies That Still Make Every Millennial Shed…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Jaden Smith Takes It To Tokyo For…
 20 hours ago
06.22.18
Watch: Pete Davidson Gushes About His Engagement To…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Real Friends: Kanye West And Virgil Abloh Share…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
If You Need An Intro To The NBA…
 21 hours ago
06.22.18
Adrian Daniel Captures The Essence Of Heartbreak In…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close