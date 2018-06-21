If You Wondered About The Motive Behind Melania Trump’s Border Visit, Her Jacket Said It All

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Melania Trump‘s surprise border on Thursday left everyone miffed after it was reported that First Lady planned to visit a Texas migrant center in the wake of the divisive policy that has rendered thousands of migrant children divided from their families as they cross the border.

Trump has stayed mostly quiet when it comes to her husband’s policies, but in a bold move, the First Lady came out against the Trump administration, along with all four living former First Lady’s to condemn the separation of children from their parents.

But all that admiration went out the window when Trump decided it would be a good idea to deliver a sordid message through fashion choice.

As she boarded the plane at Andrews Air Force Base ahead of her flight, photogs captured Trump wearing a $39 Zara Jacket with the words inscribed on the back, “I really don’t care. Do U?” When she emerged from the plane, she was not wearing the coat.

Melania wears I really don't care, do u?" jacket on surprise visit to migrant kids https://t.co/c157tLjQPE pic.twitter.com/eBwBIY1bON — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2018

A real faux-paux when the lives of children are at stake. Though the circus of the Trump administration has brought us through a myriad of roller coaster emotion over the past year, the sheer incredulous and flippant nature of Trump’s wardrobe choice is enough render actual vomit.

Thought this was photoshopped but no, this is real. While visiting children thrown into internment camps, Melania Trump actually wore a jacket saying, “I don’t really care, do U?” That’s like Marie Antoinette ripping a piece of bread from a starving baby and spitting on it. pic.twitter.com/B8njYXtNs7 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 21, 2018

In response to the outrage, Stephanie Grisham, a White House spokesperson, told CNN that Trump’s jacket meant nothing.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” Grisham said in a statement.

But as we know, fashion is a major focus of any First Lady’s narrative. And we definitely know that nothing the First Lady does is without intention from her fashion, her presence, her statements or her silence.

As an executive order signed by Trump on Wednesday works to undo absolutely nothing for the 2,300 migrant children already held in detention centers, the First Lady’s satiric pandering serves no one and comes off as heartless.

But we shouldn’t be surprised, the whole family seems disconnected. Remember when Ivanka Trump posted an image of herself cradling her son while reports swirled that over 1,000 migrant children were misplaced at the southern border?

Thursday’s trip served as a painful optic of the serious divide that exists between the White House and those affected by their Orweilan policies.

The First Lady is supposed to serve as the embodiment of strength through her leadership and fortitude in standing beside the leader of the free world. But on Thursday Melania Trump was anything but.

Go home Melania. We don’t need you.

SOURCE: CNN

If You Wondered About The Motive Behind Melania Trump’s Border Visit, Her Jacket Said It All was originally published on hellobeautiful.com